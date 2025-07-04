Pupils and staff at a Hope Valley school are celebrating an 'outstanding' Ofsted report.

Bradwell Pre-School in Bradwell, Hope Valley, has been rated ‘outstanding’ across all categories following an Ofsted inspection carried out on June 5.

The inspectors have praised the school, previously rated ‘good’, for providing a setting where ‘children flourish immersed in a calm, nurturing atmosphere that fosters emotional wellbeing, confidence, and a lifelong love of learning’.

Children benefit from a language-rich, ambitious curriculum tailored to individual needs, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The report has praised ‘inspiring’ environments created by ‘skilled’ staff, which allow children to explore independently, recall learning creatively, and solve problems with enthusiasm.

Inspectors highlighted the ‘exceptional quality’ of staff interactions, noting how group story times, rich vocabulary, and thoughtful questioning promote language and thinking skills.

The personalised approach to emotional regulation was complimented for children develop ‘exemplary’ behaviour and ‘deep empathy for others’.

The report has praised the school’s commitment to healthy living, from growing vegetables to understanding mental wellbeing, and celebrated the preschool’s close partnerships with parents and the on-site infant school.

The report added: “Children leave Bradwell Preschool not only school-ready, but world ready, with a strong sense of respect, curiosity, and independence.”

Commenting on the findings of the report, the preschool manager said: “We are thrilled that our team’s passion and dedication have been recognised.

"This rating reflects the incredible commitment of our staff and leadership team, the support of our families, and most importantly the joy, creativity and resilience of our children.”