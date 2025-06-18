"We all heard a child's voice": Ghost whisperer records ghost activity at popular Peak District beauty spot

Three paranormal experts claim they have heard footsteps, a whistle and a child’s voice in a Peak District cave.

Tony Ferguson, a ghost whisperer, Jonathan Brown from Exploring the Afterlife and Simon from GS Exploring with Ghosts, have visited the Peak District earlier this month to investigate reports of paranormal activity.

After walking around Eyam, a village with a well-documented history of a plague outbreak in 17th century, the team decided to head to the cavern at Cucklet Delf – and they could not believe what they had experienced.

Tony said: "Simon said he was feeling like a boy was there and then straight after a child's voice spoke. It was as if he was acknowledging him. That was quite bizarre.

“We could hear a child's voice, literally right by us, and in an area of the cave where people couldn't get to. It was in the back of the cave, which is a dead end, and there's a big cliff drop.

“We go to haunted places across the UK and investigate to see if there's any truth in it. We’ve caught many weird and wonderful things doing this. But what we encountered in Eyam was special because we all heard a child's voice at that same time, and we've caught it on the camera.

“At one point, we heard footsteps behind us. We've all turned around and there was nothing there. We heard the child's voice right next to us on two occasions, and then a whistle right by the camera.

"We were only up there for about 30 minutes. I was quite surprised what we encountered. To capture that much activity in just 30 minutes is incredible.”

Tony, who has been been investigating reports of ghosts since 2012 and has 240k followers on Facebook, first became interested in paranormal activity when he was a child.

He said: “I used to see a gentleman wearing a suit in my granddad's house on several occasions. As I got older, I wanted to see if I could actually try to explain it, or was it just my childhood imagination. That's what really intrigued me and I started ghost hunting.”

Tony, who travelled to the Peak District from Hampshire, said that the trip to Derbyshire was quite successful.

He explained: “We've been in the Peak District for 11 days and we’ve been to several sites to investigate.

The paranormal activity experts investigated a number of sites across the Peak District and said they were hoping to go back to the area in the future.

"The Peak District has got a lot of history, many old buildings and caves. Because of this is a great place for me to visit as an investigator.

“We noticed some thing we couldn’t explain in other caves. We caught several things on camera in the druids cave. It’s an interesting place because a lot of witchcraft, worship, and sacrifices took place there.

"We went to investigate at night, and we heard a few male voices and footsteps and caught it on the camera. We turned around to find no one there.”

Commenting on paranormal activity in the Peak District, Tony added: “We want to go back up to the Peak District. We are going to do a night time investigation at Cucklet Delf cave and set up several cameras and see what we encounter.”