Volunteer befrienders needed to help support isolated older people across High Peak

With many people having to stay in their homes for weeks on end due to lockdown restrictions, its no surprise that people have felt increasingly isolated.

And now Connex Community Support are looking for volunteers to come forward after seeing an increase in demand for their befriending service.

Volunteer befrienders do not need any formal skills or qualifications, and are asked to spare an hour a week to befriend an older person in Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith and surrounding areas.

Could you become a volunteer befriender?

If you are a kind, caring, trustworthy and patient person then you could make a real difference to someone’s life.

Befrienders provide informal support to help reduce isolation. Loneliness and isolation can both have a negative impact on people’s mental and physical health, but research has shown that social interaction can drastically improve an individual’s health in both areas.

A DBS check will be required for volunteer befrienders and training will be provided for the role. Connex Community Support also carry out a matching service to help make sure you hit it off with the older person.

Volunteer befriending is flexible so you can arrange it around other commitments.