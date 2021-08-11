Tickets selling well for new food and drink festival in Buxton

Best pals George Darbyshire and Jake Burnham, both from the High Peak, have spent months planning the festival, which will take place in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on Saturday August 21 and Sunday August 22.

And with just over a week to go before the festival the lads say tickets have been flying out, especially since covid rules relaxed last month.

Jake said: “Tickets sales have gone from strength to strength which just shows the confidence people have in this event and how much a food and drink festival was missing off the High Peak social calendar.

Best pals George Darbyshire and Jake Burnham ready for the first Eat in the Park festival

"We have sold more than 3,00 tickets for each day and more than 90 per cent of the sales have been to residents in the SK17 and SK22 postcodes. It’s great to see the local community get behind us.”

The friends, both 32, come from foodie families with George’s dad owning the Coach House chip shop on the Market Place while Jake’s dad owns a butchers in Chapel.

George said: “We both love food and we wanted to champion local food businesses too.

"The past 18 months have been really tough on many hospitality industries so we wanted to give them a leg up and support them and bring people together for a good time.

"We also know the positive impact having events like this does for the local economy as people going to pubs and restaurants afterwards.”

During the two-day festival, which forms part of the Pavilion Gardens’ 150th anniversary celebrations, there will be 14 cuisines from all around the world, as well as vegan and vegetarian traders alongside different alcoholic beverage sellers too and live music.

Jake said: “It was really important to create an event which was family friendly. If there was nothing for children to do parents might not want to come along so we have some great entertainment for younger ones like a Little Mix Tribute act, magicians, bubble artists, kids rides and Chris Hill Community Sports will also be there."

Tickets are on sale at https://www.eatinthepark.uk/. Tickets on the gate will be payable via card only although the traders will be accepting both cash and card.