After ten years running The Royal Hotel Hayfield, lease holders Lisa and Mark Miller will be retiring and say they do not know what will be happening after they hand back their keys.

Mark said: “Over the last 18 months we have tried very hard to find someone to take on The Royal going forward and got very close on three separate occasions with seriously interested parties, each of which got to advanced legal contract stage. However, due to the current spiralling business operating costs of gas, electricity, food and beverage supplies, the most recent two parties decided not to proceed with the lease purchase and pulled out.

"This, very sadly, means that when our lease expires we will be handing back the keys to the landlord, Wellington Pub Company, on Friday March, 31.”

In order to get the building ready for this handover to the landlords, the couple’s last day of trading will be Sunday March, 19.

Mark said before then it will be business as usual and all bookings in the diary up to and including Sunday March, 19 will be honoured.

Everyone with bookings from Monday 20 March onwards will be contacted and any deposits paid will be refunded.

He said: “Please bear with us. Your understanding and continued support during this transition would be greatly appreciated.”

Lisa added: “We are devastated by this situation and what it means to our wonderful staff and customers who have supported us over these last 10 years.

"We thank you all for the friendships, memories and support over the years. It’s been quite a journey and we hope to see you over a farewell pint.”

Those with personal items stored or displayed at The Royal must collect them before Lisa and Mark hand the keys back.

From this date onwards anything left on the premises will be deemed to be owned by the landlord.