Broad Walk Dental will be relocating from Buxton’s Broad Walk to Eagle Parade and once the conversion from former nightclub AMP is complete the practice will be open for longer.

A statement submitted with the application says: “It is anticipated that 18 staff would be employed and that the opening hours would be 7am till 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 5pm on a Saturday with no opening on Sundays or Bank Holidays.”

This would offer patients longer hours, as currently the practice is open 9am-6pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, 8am-5pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Fridays 9am to 4pm and does not open on a weekend.

The former AMP club has been approved for conversion to a dental practice. Pic Jason Chadwick

The proposed development will require some modest internal alterations comprising of stripping out of the remains of the nightclub to build new stud partition walls to provide entrance/reception, eight treatment rooms with upper and lower waiting rooms and ancillary office/storage accommodation, staff facilities and toilets.

New windows will also be installed to the new practice and the existing timber fence surrounding the forecourt will be removed and replaced with black metal railings and a disabled parking bay provided within.

Speaking on the application, Teresa Critchlow from Sammons Architectural Limited, said: “The proposed development would result in the effective re-use of a prominent vacant town centre building and the alterations proposed as part of the scheme are considered to be appropriate, well designed and in keeping with the character and appearance of the host building and the wider area including the conservation area within which it is located.