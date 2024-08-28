Two new attractions heading to Alton Towers for Scarefest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two new attractions at Alton Towers’ Scarefest will include a live action scare maze and interactive family attraction for a spook-tacular Halloween.

From Friday October, 11 to Sunday November, 3 Alton Towers Resort will be transformed into a festival of spooks and scares for Scarefest.

The new scare attractions will sit alongside returning favourites Daz Games: Panic Reloaded, Burial Grounds, Altonville Mine Tours – Tiny’s Revenge, The Attic: Terror of the Towers and Trick O’ Treat Town with HARIBO

And for the first time ever, the theme park which is less than 40 minutes away from Buxton will host 24 days of uninterrupted Halloween fun and fright.

Ross Watson, spokesperson for Alton Towers said: “We have announced the two new attractions today.”

Compound is a terrifying new, intense live-action scare maze based on the story of Nemesis Reborn, where guests find themselves as a subject of the Phalanx – a shady organisation originally tasked with keeping the Nemesis beast under control.

It is an intense and disorientating scare maze, set within an intimidating Phalanx facility featuring dark and claustrophobic environments amongst the hallways and chambers of their labs.

The Resort has also announced an all-new family scare attraction will be joining their line-up for Scarefest this year, taking over the previous site of the Alton Towers Dungeon. Ross said: “Amigos in the Afterlife invites guests to step foot into a vibrant world where the gap between this life and the next is at its thinnest.

“Guided by friendly spirits, guests must find their way back to the world of the living.”

Journeying through this magical realm of spooktacular effects, encountering mischievous characters along the way who will challenge guests with tasks to earn their passage back to the living realm.

Ross said: “Back by popular demand, in collaboration with legendary YouTube star, Daz Black, guests can experience an adrenaline-inducing escape room meets live action scare maze for the ultimate horror experience with the reimagined for 2024 Daz Games: Panic Reloaded.”

Alongside the new attractions, frightening favourites return for this Halloween season including Altonville Mine Tours – Tiny’s Revenge, The Attic: Terror of the Towers and the Resort’s free-flowing, outdoor scare zone, Burial Grounds.

To book Scarefest tickets visit altontowers.com/explore/events/scarefest