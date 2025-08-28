Tributes to ‘one of the country’s fiercest advocates for badgers’ from the High Peak

Debbie Bailey always went ‘above and beyond’ and has been called ‘true badger champion’ by the charities she worked with.

Debbie developed and led the largest volunteer badger vaccination program in the UK and made a huge contribution to ending the badger cull in Britain.

She died suddenly on Friday August 1, leaving a huge hole in the world of badger and wildlife conservation.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said: “Debbie was an extraordinary advocate for wildlife, dedicating her life to protecting badgers through vaccination rather than culling.

Tributes have been paid to Debbie Bailey from the High Peak who was a true badger champion. Photo submitted

“Her tireless efforts, alongside her devoted team of volunteers, kept the cull out of Derbyshire for eight years, an incredible achievement that earned her national recognition and respect.”

The Derbyshire badger vaccination project was groundbreaking and became influential at the highest levels in Government because it demonstrated that a real alternative to shooting badgers was possible and it could operate at scale involving multiple stakeholders and Government Agencies.

In 2018, in recognition of her work, she was awarded the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) Animal Action Award.

Family spokesperson Sue Mayer said: “When the badger cull began in 2013 as part of an attempt to control TB in cattle, Debbie was incensed.

Debbie Bailey won an award for her work with badgers and will be missed by the charities she worked with and for. Photo submitted

“She learnt all she could and started to campaign against the cull.

“One significant achievement was to persuade her then MP, Andrew Bingham, to defy the whip and vote against the cull.

“Debbie had taken the latest scientific research and made it clear to him just how opposed the public was to the cull.

“She even took him out into the field with her to show him first hand what fascinating creatures badgers were.”

Debbie drawing up vaccine. Photo submitted

Debbie put herself to work with the High Peak Badger Group and the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust (DWT) to demonstrate a practical alternative to shooting badgers in the name of controlling bovine TB.

Badger vaccination had been licensed in 2010 and used in small scale trials so Debbie took a career break for two years and set about coordinating and building in Derbyshire what was to be become the first and largest volunteer led badger vaccination program.

Debbie worked at Stepping Hill Hospital for 13 years and after taking a two year unpaid career break to do the vaccine program.

When she could no longer afford to do this work unpaid and was due to go back into nursing, the DWT decided to employ her so her important work could continue.

The vaccination project was rolled out in 2013 and in ten years around 1500 badgers had been vaccinated in Derbyshire. This work continues today.

A spokesperson for the Badger Trust said: “Debbie was a true badger champion.

“From leading pioneering vaccination projects to tackling wildlife crime, her passion, kindness, and dedication leave a lasting legacy.”

Debbie, they say, was a deeply passionate advocate for badgers and all wildlife and her ‘dedication to badgers shone through in every aspect of her work’.

She was born in Cheadle, and moved to Furness Vale as a child where she lived for the rest of her life.

Susan said: “If there was a tip or trick to encourage the local wildlife into her garden, Debbie knew of it.

“She hung birdfeeders from every branch she could reach, she planted flowers to attract the bees, and she accepted slugs might eat her plants in the hope a hedgehog or two would come for a snack.

“It was in her garden that Debbie’s love of and commitment to badgers began after finding badger scrapes on the lawn.

“She became fascinated by them, feeding them and watching them on the patio in the evenings and starting to learn everything she could about them.

“She even launched “badger watch” so others could enjoy the sight of badgers feeding in close proximity, separated only by a large window.”

Not being one to let any opportunity pass by, Debbie encouraged each visitor to make a donation to the High Peak Badger Group for the privilege.

She also made numerous TV appearances including on Countryfile, with Ben Fogle and on Sky and acted as an advisor to the police on wildlife crime and as an expert witness in badger baiting cases.

Despite the demands of coordinating such a large project, she always found time to help injured or sick badgers, hedgehogs and other wildlife, often nursing them back to health in her home and working with her wide network of wildlife lovers to secure their safe release back into the wild following rehabilitation.

The Badger Trust said: “She forged partnerships, inspired change on a national level, and never shied away from standing up for what was right.

“Above all, Debbie will be remembered for her kindness – a guiding light to everyone who knew her.

“She didn’t just speak for badgers, she fought for them.”

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said: “Our hearts go out to her parents, her partner and other close family members. Debbie’s legacy lives on in the lives she touched and the animals she so fiercely protected.

She will be deeply missed.

When Debbie wasn’t out in the fields with her beloved badgers, she would be in her element hosting family and friends at home.

She loved nothing more than bringing people together over a nice meal, particularly of the South East Asian variety following the time she spent travelling the region in her thirties.

Debbie died following a cerebral haemorrhage while pre-baiting and surveying for the next round of badger vaccinations on land above Hayfield, surrounded by the nature that she loved so dearly. She leaves behind her partner of 24 years, David Wilson, step children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as her siblings and parents.

In her memory, Debbie’s family have launched the Debbie Bailey Foundation for Badgers, so her legacy of compassion and action can continue.

The foundation has already raised more than £16,000.

To make a donation visit https://www.debbiebailey.org