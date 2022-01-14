Tributes paid to Buxton woman who 'had a smile for everyone'

Viv Marriott will be missed by the community. Picture Jim Marriott

Viv Marriott helped with the Buxton Festival Fringe, the High Peak Foodbank, Buxton Town Team, Funny Wonders and Still Waters Memory cafe.

In August of last year she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, and she sadly died on December 27 2021.

Her husband of 42 years, Jim Marriott, said: “She was the most remarkable person I ever met.

"She brought life and light and energy to the world and had a smile for everyone. I miss her terribly.

"She was 69 and we were planning the biggest party ever for her 70th this month and now I’m planning her wake instead. It’s so cruel and unfair.”

Viv worked as a ski instructor in Switzerland in the winters, was also a member of the twinning town committee and was an active park ranger in the Peak District National Park.

Jim said: “She had time for everyone. She went out of her way to help those who needed extra help, she always put others first.

"She championed disadvantaged children and adults and brought happiness and joy to their lives.”

Friend Keith Horncastle met Viv through his volunteering at Still Waters Memory Cafe which helps people with alzheimer's and dementia where Viv took people on monthly walks.

He said: "She was kind and generous with her time and made everyone feel they mattered.

"Her death is a loss which will be felt across the whole community.”

Viv and Jim volunteered for Zink and High Peak Food bank during the pandemic and Jim has continued to volunteer throughout Viv's illness. Between them they collected food from supermarkets and delivered it to the foodbank.

Foodbank coordinator Laura Dean said: “She wouldn't accept help carting heavy crates of food, insisting on doing it herself. Her friendly and happy approach to life and service to the community was evident in everything she did and made Viv very likeable and easy to get on with.”

Viv joined the town team when she and Jim first moved to Buxton. She soon became an active member, helping with many projects and particularly the Flowerpot Trail which she went on to organise.

Lesley Caddy, town team chair, added: “Viv was popular and enthusiastic, in her element when active and got involved with a whole range of town team activities, from litter picking, spring cleaning and weeding, to helping with Christmas decorations and fundraising stalls. Her energy and enthusiasm were boundless and she will be much missed by all who knew her.”

And Stephen Walker, chair of Buxton Festival Fringe, said: “Viv was the much loved Vice Chair of Buxton Festival Fringe, remembered by members of the fringe committee as a lovely, life-affirming person, always welcoming to new members and someone who made everyone feel at home. She leaves us with many very happy memories.”

Donations in Viv’s memory can be made to R W Percival of Buxton. They will be divided between Blythe House Hospice, Ashgate Hospice and The Christie.