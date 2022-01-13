Organisers of Buxton festival Eat in the Park reveal 2022 headliners as tickets go on sale this month

Eat in the Park will return to the Pavilion Gardens over the weekend of August 20-21, promising even more live music, food and drink, and children’s entertainment than the first edition last summer.

The main stage will be headlined by some of Britain’s best tribute acts including the Antarctic Monkeys, Killer Queen, Coldplace, the ABBA-inspired Revival, and the Ed Sheeran Experience, with support from up-and-coming High Peak talent.

Jake Burnham, who organises the event with friend George Darbyshire, said: “We were over the moon with how the first festival went. We started it as a bit of a hobby but it’s become a serious business quite quickly. We can’t thank everyone enough for their support last year, and we’re looking forward to seeing them again.

Thousands of people packed out the Pavilion Gardens for the first Eat in the Park last summer.

“To think we released the tickets in the middle of lockdown and it was something completely new for Buxton, we were blown away that 3,500 people turned up each day and the feedback has been 99 per cent positive.”

He added: “There was a moment when the forecast had a 90 per cent chance of rain and we were laying down tonnes of hay thinking we’d never be allowed back again.

“But for weeks afterwards, people were asking us when we were bringing it back, so there is clearly an appetite for it.”

The festival looks set to be even bigger and better in 2022.

Tickets for the 2022 festival go on sale from Friday, January 28, starting at £9.75 or £22.75 for one-day children’s and adult admission. Under-fives get in free and there is a also a weekend VIP package.

Jake said: “We feel it’s a really strong line-up this time around. The Arctic Monkeys are our favourite band so to get the Antarctic version is amazing, and we’re really excited about Killer Queen. It’s quite a coup to get them, and they should help to end the weekend on the highest possible note.

The ambition is to have up to 4,500 people through the gate each day this year, and so we are adding more face-painters, balloon artists and other children’s entertainers, plus a dance tent and more bars for the adults.

He added: “We’ve listened to people’s suggestions so the VIP section is moving closer to the main stage, and there will be a fantastic blend of food and drink vendors all bringing something different from cuisines all over the world. We’ try to think about every last detail to make it a great experience for people of all-ages.”

Eat in the Park organisers Gerorge Darbyshire and Jake Burnham along with other festival volunteers and band member from Oasish.

Jake and George are still on the lookout for local bands to play the smaller Buxton Brewery stage, and anyone interested can contact [email protected]

Tickets and more details on the line-up are available at www.eatinthepark.uk, and announcements on giveaways and line-up additions will be coming soon via the event’s Facebook and Instagram feeds.

The festival’s charity’ partner for this year is Andy’s Man Club, a voluntary organisation running mental health talking groups for men across the country. To learn more about its work, go to andysmanclub.co.uk.

“In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together.” – Louise Cooper, editor.