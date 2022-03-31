Tributes paid to Buxton businessman and community stalwart

Cliff Coles had been running Hargreaves and Son since 1970, and was at the helm of the independent shop in Spring Gardens until he retired due to ill health in 2020.

He died on March 13, aged 81.

Paying tribute to him, his wife Teresa said: “He joined the family business taking over from his father-in-law Percy Holmes and was chairman of the company.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliff Coles.

“He was a successful retailer working long hours always looking for new ideas, often travelling the country to offer the best for the people of Buxton.

"He was always forward thinking and converted, with his daughter Heather, the first floor into a cafe; and with his son Martin the shop extension and cook shop.

“He was very proud that his family took an interest in the shop, including his grandchildren, and his legacy is continuing.”

Mr Coles was an active member of Buxton Chamber of Trade, helping to organise the famous retail markets of the 1970s in The Crescent which ranged from Victorian, European, Space Age, Gypsy and Christmas themes.

He also took an active part in the Buxton twin towns with France and Germany.

Teresa added: “He was an active member of Buxton Round Table and Rotary Club, a supporter of Burbage Band, the Scout fellowship and Buxton Wells Dressing.

“He also regularly helped with the bonfire night displays as well as dressing the floats and joining the parades at carnival time.”

His son Martin Coles-Evans said: “Family businesses are unique.

“The balance of family and work life can overlap and boundaries are blurred, but working with my dad has been a privilege that most children do not have.

“Our team at Hargreaves, past and present, have always been welcomed and treated like extended family.

“With the passing of Cliff we have lost a great caring and kind gentleman who put so much energy into good causes for Buxton.

“Whilst our family is devastated, we will carry on his legacy and passion he has taught us over the years with the vigour he would be proud of.”