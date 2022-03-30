Chance to meet donkeys at sanctuary near Buxton's open day

The Donkey Sanctuary, which is located on the A515 Ashbourne Road near the Bull i’ th’ Thorn Inn, is not normally open to the public but will be opening its doors on Sunday April 3.

Home to 35 donkeys, the sanctuary’s free open day will give people chance to meet the resident animals and chat to staff and volunteers about their work.

Refreshments will be available, including a barbecue and hot drinks, while the gift shop will have a host of donkey-inspired gifts for sale.

The Derbyshire sanctuary provides a permanent refuge to a small number of donkeys, some of whom are elderly and have long-term medical conditions.

Other fit and healthy donkeys relinquished into the centre are put forward to be rehomed with a Donkey Guardian on The Donkey Sanctuary’s Rehoming Scheme – provided they are considered suitable.

Chris Pile, Centre Manager at The Donkey Sanctuary Derbyshire, said: “We are really looking forward to inviting visitors to our first open day of the year.

“Our donkeys love meeting people, and enjoy all the extra fuss and attention they receive.”

The open day takes place between 10am and 3pm. All proceeds support the work of The Donkey Sanctuary.