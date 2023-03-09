Tributes for 'inspirational' junior football coach in High Peak who died suddenly aged just 38

Tributes have been paid to junior football coach Paul Hawtin who died last month. Pic submitted

Paul Hawtin died suddenly last month aged just 38.

He was known and loved by many as he managed two team for Chapel Town Junior Football Club and was a committee member and fundraiser for the club.

Ryan Stafford from the club led the tributes to Paul, who was husband to Steph and dad to Josh and Sam.

He said: “Paul was an inspirational figure within the club and he leaves behind a huge hole, both in our hearts and in the local community, as we come to terms with the devastating news.

“He dedicated thousands of hours of his time to grassroots football, running both his sons’ teams whilst also helping out with setting up and coaching the under 6 academies too over the years.

“Off the field he was a proud clubman and you couldn’t meet a more genuine, kind and selfless bloke, who always had time to share advice and knowledge to new coaches and committee members alike."

Ryan said Paul’s positivity and can do attitude was infectious and he was always first on hand when volunteering to organise events such as club presentation nights, carnival floats, tournaments and fundraisers.

He said: “Paul touched the lives of so many aspiring kids looking to get into football, and the club will be looking to do everything it can to maintain his legacy as we look forwards.

“In the present, he will be sadly missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Paul, you were one of a kind, a true gentleman.”

Jon Matthews, chair of High Peak Junior Football League, said he will never be forgotten and his smile and passion for junior football will continue through the children he coached and he was a young man taken far too soon.

A spokesperson for Buxton FC in the Community said: “Paul was simply brilliant. Helpful, enthusiastic and always with some fun and banter on the sidelines when coaching against him.

“He was a kind, genuine, good man who will be sorely missed in the junior football and wider community.

“Thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Chapel at this time.”

Alec Nicholl has organised a fundraiser for the family which has already topped £6,000.

He added: “Our sons were on the same team so our paths crossed a lot and he was a great guy.

"His death has hit everyone hard so I just wanted to do something to help the family with the cost of the funeral and make things a bit easier at a horrible time.”

Paul’s funeral will be on Tuesday March 21, 11am at St Thomas Beckett Church in Chapel.

To donate to Paul’s fundraiser which will go directly to his family to support them at this time visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-hawtin-family