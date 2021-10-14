Tideswell mum raises £26,000 in memory of son who died of a brain tumour

Luke Billups was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour in April 2017 and he sadly died in January 2018 aged just 28.

Since his death his mum Christine Billups has been fundraising for the Brain Tumour Charity with her and husband, David having so far raised more than £26,000 in Luke’s name.

This weekend friends and family will be taking on a 10km walk around Luke’s home village of Tideswell in the hope of raising more money for the charity.

Luke Billups and his family in Windsor taking part in a fundraiser for the Brain Tumour Charity. Now a fundraising walk is taking place in his memory on October 17

Christine, 59, said: “Luke was a wonderful son and I can’t believe he’s not here anymore.

“He was fit, athletic, he loved climbing and he had everything going for him.

"Then he started to get these persistent headaches and problems with his balance.”

Luke went to the doctors and they initially thought he was suffering with migraines but the symptoms did not go away.

In April 2017 he was diagnosed with a glioblastoma and during his last months he learnt about a fundraising walk taking place in Windsor for the Brain Tumour Charity. He and his family went along, but as Luke’s eyes were deteriorating all those taking part wore blue beanies so he could spot people at a distance.

Now on Sunday, another walk is taking place and the blue hats will be making a return for the 30 people taking part.

Christine said: “The fundraising keeps me good, I feel good knowing we are continuing to support the charity which was close to Luke’s heart.”

Events are happening across Tideswell on Sunday, October 17. The walk will start from Sherwood House, Sherwood Road, at 11.30am going to Oggies then on to Anglers Rest, up into Tideswell to The Roost, where the team are hosting a day of fundraising.

Peak Volumes are making a donation for every book sold on the day and Karl Harrison is producing a CD which will be available at the Roost. A raffle will be drawn at The George, around 5pm.

Christine added: “I think it is so amazing the businesses, which may be struggling themselves, have been so generous with their time and donations and I can’t thank them or the community enough.”