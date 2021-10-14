Buxton church to create wave of light as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week

For the second year running St Mary’s Church on Bath Road is lighting up its windows to remember babies who have sadly been lost.

And on Friday October 15, for the first time Reverends Catrin Hubbard and Liz England will be holding a Wave of Light remembrance service with singing, poems and opportunities to light a candle.

Organiser Ana Mankiewicz said: “Baby loss often feels very isolating.

St Mary's Church has turned pink and blue to remember the babies lost during pregnancy or just after

"People struggle with death at the best of times but it’s harder for people to talk about death in pregnancy or when a baby dies.

"The babies that were lost were loved and wanted but were sadly never held or cuddled. They had names and they are part of the families and the service is a chance for their names to be said and remembered.”

Ana said she has been contacted by people whose babies died 30 years ago or just a couple of months ago to have their child’s name on the remembrance board at the church.

The remembrance board for babies who were lost during pregnancy or just after outside St Mary's Church in Buxton

Last year 25 babies lost in pregnancy or just after birth were remembered and this year with the service Ana wants to reach out to more people in the community.

She said: “One in four pregnancies end in loss and this sad statistic means you probably know who has suffered loss.

“The service is open to all people. You do not have to have a specific faith, or indeed any faith at all to attend. We would like to welcome you into this safe space for a light filled event.

"You don’t even have to have suffered loss to attend - maybe you have a friend who is going through a tough time and you want to find the right words to talk to them come along and ask questions and talk to us so you can talk to them.”

Rev Liz England added: “We are delighted and honoured to be able to join in with such an important community event. We hope all will feel welcome to attend or to see the coloured lights shine from the church building.”

After the service there will be a chance for individual prayer or reflection with the reverends.

To add a name to the remembrance board email Ana on [email protected]