These are the events happening in the High Peak for the Queen's platinum jubilee

As well as beacon lighting events, there will also be community gatherings, parties and more over the bank holiday weekend of June 3 to 5.

Here’s a look at some of the events taking place.

A party at the queens Court Day Centre, Fairfield for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012

Beacons

On June 2, Derbyshire County Council’s beacon is being lit at Solomon’s Temple at Grin Low in Buxton at 9.45pm, while others at the Old Quarry, Humphrey Gate in Taddington and at Whaley Bridge Cricket Club will be lit at 9.45pm and 9pm respectively.

A beacon will also be lit at Squirrel Green, Chinley, – meet at 9.30pm for a short service first.

Whaley Bridge

Chapel Primary School's Jubilee walk for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012

Mike Glover, chair of Whaley Bridge Town Council said: “Our procession starts on Friday, June 3 at midday from the canal basin and runs along to Horwich End.

“We will be joined by scouts, guides, sports players from local clubs, the fire brigade, shop workers, litter pickers, snow wardens, a mobile hairdresser, people in fancy dress, trick cyclists and a penny farthing rider.

“After the procession we will have continued celebrations at the cricket club with a bouncy castle, a barbecue, a bar – together with entertainment including ferret racing, camel racing and some live bands playing from 4pm.”

There will also be a crown competition for the best-made crown at 2pm as well as find the 20 crowns that have been dotted around town.

Pat Hurst of the Fresh 'n' Fruity stall brings a splash of colour to the Buxton Jubilee Market for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012

Whaley Bridge Band will be entertaining crowds with a jubilee concert of music and community singing at 3pm on Thursday, June 3 at Whaley Bridge Canal Basin. Listen to the band and join in community singing of Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem and Rule Britannia.

Chapel-en-le-Frith

On Saturday June 4, there will be a community indoor market, at Chapel High School/Leisure Centre between 10am and 3pm.Chapel-en-le Frith Women’s Institute have also been busy knitting and crafting and will be decorating the Tramps Garden from May 28.

There will be a jubilee party in the Memorial Park on Sunday, June 4 between 12pm and 4pm.

Jubilee, Taxal and Fernilee Primary with their giant cupcake flag for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012

Sally Tideswell, the branch secretary for the Chapel Royal British Legion who is helping to organise the town’s events, said: “Bring your own picnic and drink, blankets and chairs, relax and let us entertain you.

“There will be mascots, teddy bear hunt, unveiling of the tree carving, Chapel Band, and a performance from singer Melody Gal.”

On Friday, June 3 there will be a thanksgiving service at 10.30am in Town End Methodist Church followed by afternoon tea in the Community Garden with entertainment from Chapel Male Voice Choir.

Buxton

Local brass bands will play on the bandstand in the Pavilion Gardens on Sunday, June 5 from 2-4pm.

Across the jubilee weekend from Thursday to Sunday there will be a spring spectacular at the Pavilion Gardens

The Palace Hotel is hosting a Platinum Jubilee Street Party on Monday, June 6, from 1pm with Salute to Dads Army. Tickets are £25 per person which includes afternoon tea and the show.

Stilt walkers will entertain shoppers at the Springs on Saturday, June 4 between 11am and 3pm.

The King’s Head pub in Buxton has planned three events over the long weekend including a royal quiz on Thursday, June 2 at 9pm, a best of British fancy dress party on Saturday, June 4 and afternoon tea on Sunday, June 5.

New Mills

An army of New Mills crafters have knitted, crocheted and sewn jubilee-themed creations and bunting which will be put up around the town on June 1 and will remain on display until after the Queen’s birthday on June 12.

Pubs and breweries are also getting into the party spirit as well and at the Rock Tavern there will be fun, games, a barbecue and live music on Friday, June 3 from midday.

Chinley and Buxworth

A scarecrow trail around Chinley and Buxworth starts on Friday, May 27 with maps available from Chinley Post Office.

A platinum picnic will take place at Chinley Community Centre on Sunday, June 5 from 11am to 4pm with live music, a barbecue, beer tent, cake competitions, ice cream and games.

There will be a community service on Chinley Playing Fields on Sunday, June 5 at 11am led by Churches Together with music from Whaley Bridge Brass Band.

Hayfield

Leesa Barber, from The Sportsman Inn, Hayfield, said: “On Friday, June 3 we will be hosting a jubilee celebration evening in honour of our Queen.

“The amazing Laura Hunter will be providing music from the past seven decades and our menu will feature food from all our lovely four countries: Scotland, Ireland, Wales and England.”

Dove Holes

A jubilee party will take place at Dove Holes Cricket Club on June 3 with live music also taking place on June 4. The family party will run from 1pm to 8pm and feature field games, a bouncy castle, food truck, drinks and live music from The Retrobeats. On Saturday night The Indieannas will be performing from 8pm.

Hope Valley

Elsewhere the Hope Valley Beer & Cider Festival is taking place at the Old Hall Hotel between June 2 and 5 to mark the platinum occasion and The Shady Oak is hosting the Fernilee Community Jubilee Event on Friday June, 3.

