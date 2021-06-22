Buxton Arches café bar to host public launch night for new wedding, party and events space

The Tower occupies a previously unused space at the Arches, the food, drink and shopping destination which occupies a former 19th century corn store at Hogshaw Mill on Fairfield Road.

The finishing touches are being applied to the revamp this week ready for the official launch night on Friday, June 25, starting at 6.30pm.

Emmy Chadwick, 26, who has been managing the business since November, said: “We’ve been hosting gin nights and cocktail evenings when we’ve been able to over the last 18 months, and we want to be able to host more events while keeping the main bar open as usual.

The Arches was built by the Dukes of Devonshire as a corn store in the 19th century.

“We’ve already got a couple of 21st birthdays booked in and had our first enquiry for a wedding next year.”

The launch event was originally intended to be a party too, but the extension of Covid restrictions has changed the plan slightly.

Emmy said: “It’s really a chance for people to come in and see the space, have a tour around and put it in their mind for when bigger events can go ahead. It offers lots of space over two levels, which combines the original industrial features with lots of bright, modern touches.

“Anyone can come along on Friday, have a drink and canapes on arrival and enjoy some live music – but its table service now, rather than being more informal.”

The Tower, which has a capacity of around 70, has its own bar in addition to the main café area, and can be booked with food and drink packages included.

The new space continues the evolution of the Arches, which opened as a tea room and craft market in 2017.

It still hosts an artisan homeware market, which reopened in April, but with its original brickwork, curved ceilings and colourful tiles, the café bar area has expanded in recent months and promises the perfect setting for a morning coffee, afternoon drinks or an evening cocktail and bite to eat.

For more information on booking the Tower, contact Emmy via 07835424204 or [email protected], or use the contact form at thearchesbarandfood.co.uk.