Television star and Peak District farmer Kelvin Fletcher takes on National Park ambassador's role

Kelvin Fletcher with his wife Liz and two of their four children, Marnie and Milo.

The former Emmerdale and Strictly Come Dancing champion now runs his own farm in the Peak District where his challenges as a novice farmer were charted in the BBC One series Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

Kelvin swapped urban life in Oldham for a rural lifestyle post-lockdown when he and his wife Liz bought their 120-acre farm, which they share with their daughter Marnie, son Milo and newborn twin boys.

In his new role with the Peak District National Park Foundation, Kelvin will champion its conservation and engagement work and help to share its vision of a National Park enjoyed and preserved by everyone.

He said:” “The Peak District Foundation is a cause that’s close to my heart - and my ambassador role is a genuine connection. I live in the Peak District, with a young growing family and, for a long time, I was an urban visitor, a walker in the National Park.

"I’ve always had a great affection for the outdoors and have spent a lot of time walking, not only in the Peak District but throughout the country. The Peak District, for me, represents the north – and I’m a very, very proud northerner. For us, it’s the best of both worlds – beautiful countryside surrounded by some great towns and cities. I think it’s the perfect place."

Kelvin is currently commuting from his farm to London’s National Theatre, where he is in rehearsals for the comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again. The production runs from July to September.

He adds: “Life on the farm is busy and challenging, but this is one of the quieter times, when maintenance and field work happens.

“My understanding of farming and the countryside has increased a hundredfold over the last 12 to 18 months. I have a very enthusiastic and inquisitive nature – and once you get an understanding of something, an appreciation follows.

“The Peak District wouldn’t look as beautiful as it does if it wasn’t for farmers. It changes with the seasons – with new colours and textures throughout the year.

“Land has to be managed with balance. We need to welcome people and also be respectful of livestock and agriculture. Some of my land is a public footpath and if someone is not shutting gates or they’re dropping litter, there are consequences.

“I see it from both sides. I’m now a landowner but I have also been a visitor, so I know how important it is to find that balance.

“We need to provide constant care – we are just the current custodians of the National Park, looking after it for future generations. We’ve all got a responsibility, not just as landowners but as visitors and participants.”

Sarah Slowther, the foundation’s fundraising development manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kelvin as our new ambassador. He really shares our enthusiasm for the Peak District.