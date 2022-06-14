Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures from New Mills carnival?

The carnival procession was the biggest it has ever been, organisers have said, and there were also more market traders than ever before on the recreation ground after the parade.
Are you featured in these photos from Saturday’s event – or do you know someone who is?
1. New Mills carnival
St George's Primary school pupils put their best foot forward
Photo: jason chadwick
2. New Mills carnival
Lifeboat ladies
Photo: jason chadwick
3. New Mills carnival
The super mums at New Mills carnival
Photo: jason chadwick
4. New Mills carnival
The Army Cadet Force at New Mills carnival
Photo: jason chadwick