Superheroes from St Mary's School

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures from New Mills carnival?

Bumper crowds turned out for New Mills carnival which took place at the weekend.

By Lucy Ball
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 6:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 7:05 pm

The carnival procession was the biggest it has ever been, organisers have said, and there were also more market traders than ever before on the recreation ground after the parade.

Are you featured in these photos from Saturday’s event – or do you know someone who is?

1. New Mills carnival

St George's Primary school pupils put their best foot forward

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

2. New Mills carnival

Lifeboat ladies

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

3. New Mills carnival

The super mums at New Mills carnival

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

4. New Mills carnival

The Army Cadet Force at New Mills carnival

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4