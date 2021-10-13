Sweet maker Swizzels to open doors to New Mills factory for one night only

The company is inviting local residents to its factory in New Mills for one night only on Thursday October 14 to get a taste of Halloween and enjoy the ultimate trick or treating experience.

The evening of trick or treating will be open to the public from 6pm until 8pm where there’s guaranteed to be a few creepy goings on and surprises as people enter the factory grounds.

Claire Lee, senior brand manager at Swizzels said: “Halloween is one of our favourite times of the year and last year we didn’t get to celebrate it how we’d like to and we know people across the country feel the same.

"Trick or treating is such an important part of the spooky season so we wanted to do something for our local community to give back and help them get into the Halloween spirit!

As you’d expect, we have all the sweet treats on offer as well as a few surprises along the way – so get dressed up and pop along!”

The Swizzels HQ is based at Carlton House on Albion Road in New Mills.

Everyone is welcome to the event but children must always be accompanied by an adult.