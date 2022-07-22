Support group for Ukrainian refugees set up in Whaley Bridge

Thousands of Ukrainians have had to flee their home country in search of safety since the war in Ukraine started in February.

And now a new support group has been set up to help those who have started a new life in the High Peak.

Gordon Hall, from the Whaley4Wards group, which set up the weekly meeting, said: “We have some very traumatised guests staying with us in Whaley and the High Peak and we wanted to show them kindness and allow them a safe space to meet with people from their own country.”

A weekly meeting and support group for Ukranian refugees is taking place in the Transhipment Warehouse in Whaley Bridge.

The group meets every Thursday morning in the Transhipment Warehouse in the canal basin.

Gordon said: “We have 14 host families in Whaley although not every one has guests staying with them yet but the group allows hosts and potential hosts to come together and ask questions and get support just as much as there is support for the Ukrainians.

“It’s a chance for our guests to talk in their own language, build friendships and try and process what is happening in the place they call home.

“These people are frightened and carrying a lot of mental trauma which will stay with them for years to come.

“I have seen people scared of planes flying overhead and when you see that you just want to help however you can.”

The group has been running for nearly a month now and Whaley4Wards want to use it to try and attract more host families too.

Gordon said: “We know it’s a big commitment opening your home up to strangers so we want to be here to answer any questions for those people who are considering it and help them see they won’t be on their own.

“Since the war started I have been blown away by the support and generosity by people of the High Peak.

“They have opened their hearts and their homes and are helping to give people a safe place to live which will never be forgotten by those who have come over to stay.”Anyone who would like to go along to the coffee morning can do so on Thursdays from 10am-12pm at the Transhipment Warehouse.