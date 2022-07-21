Peak District family issue appeal for help to find missing dog

Polly, a ten-year-old Jack Russell, went missing from the family’s dairy farm and caravan park in Flagg on the afternoon of Friday, July 8.

She has been with the family her whole life, and Polly’s absence has left a big hole in the life of owner Rachel Mycock and daughter, Scarlett, 17, who raised her from puppyhood.

Rachel said: “I like to call Polly my favourite child, and she sees herself that way. She’s very attached to us so I think she would be scared wherever she is now. We love and miss her, and would just like her safe return.

Have you seen Polly anywhere in the past two weeks?

“She led a very adventurous life, always taking risks, but I don’t think that’s why she’s missing. I think someone may have found her and thought she was lost or homeless, when really she was just doing her daily routine.”

She added: “Polly works on the farm, she does the ratting, loves to run around chasing things and doing jobs. She likes to visit all the caravans and sometimes she’ll walk off the site, on to the road and back via another entrance.

“She’s the sort of dog you might steal to be a ratter, but we’ve got CCTV on the farm drive and there are no unusual vehicles coming that way. It’s like she’s vanished into thin air. We’ve leafleted every door in Monyash, Sheldon, Taddington and Chelmorton but no one has seen her.”

Polly with Scarlett Mycock when both were much younger.

The family have searched high and low on their own land, and swept the surrounding area with help from neighbours and caravan visitors, but so far there has been no sign.

Polly is implanted with a working microchip and reported missing on official registers but there is no record of her being scanned anywhere in the past fortnight.

Rachel said: “There are lots of badgers and foxes on the farm, if she’d picked a fight with one she would probably lose, but we’ve checked places she might have crawled to for safety. If she was here and dead, we would have found her by now.”

Anyone with information on Polly’s possible whereabouts can contact Rachel on 07971 872296.