Son’s tenth half marathon in memory of Buxton parents Keith and Val Horncastle
His son, James Horncastle, has been running half marathons since his mum, Val died from dementia in 2015.
On Sunday he ran his tenth marathon for the Alzheimer's Society and is getting close to the £10,000 target he set himself back in 2016.
James, 53, said: “I am getting slower each year.
“I ran the half marathon in one hour 32 minutes in 1993 and one hour 43 minutes in 2015.
“But I am now running around the 1 hour 50 to two hours mark.
“The run was a hot one around 15 - 17 degrees centigrade from 9 a.m - 11 a.m.
“I have been raising money for this cause since 2016 so the funds shown have been accumulated over the last eight years. It is a very worthy cause.”
Since Val’s death Keith became one of the town’s most active voices in raising awareness for Alzheimer's and dementia.
He campaigned against the closure of Spencer ward and recruited businesses to become dementia friends and also volunteered at Still Waters Cafe, which is where those with Alzheimer's and dementia and their carers could meet in a safe environment.
James said that running keeps his parent’s legacy alive.
To make an online donate via his Just Giving page and help him reach his £10,000 target visit justgiving.com/fundraising/james-horncastle
