Soft play sessions return to Buxton's Pavilion Gardens

The free soft play area will now be open Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

Paul Kelsall, general manager for Parkwood Leisure which runs the gardens said: “This is really good news and we are glad we have been able to listen to our customers and give them what they want.”

Earlier in the year the Pavilion Gardens asked people what facilities they would like to see at the St John’s Road site. While some called for a splash park, which is not easy to create, others asked for the return of soft play.

Paul said: “Prior to lockdown we used to have soft play quite regularly. But then everything changed and the rules on soft play changed during the pandemic.

"I know a lot of people have been missing it and we were keen to bring it back.”

The soft play has now returned to the Pavilion Kitchen in the main building of the gardens.

Paul said: “We do big ticketed events and markets throughout the year which brings people in from outside the area but it is also important to champion the people who live here and give them what they are asking for.

“There isn’t much that’s free in the world any more and as people start feeling the pinch we wanted to provide somewhere that families could come and it not cost them anything.

"And with the wetter colder weather approaching having indoor activities are important too.”He added: “The soft play is perfect for little ones who aren’t of school age yet and gives mums, dads, grandparents and childminders a nice place to come.”