Gilbert and Sullivan Festival returning exclusively to Buxton from next year

The festival began in Buxton in 1994 but a row over funding prompted organisers to move the event to Harrogate in 2014, with an agreement later reached to stage a week-long programme of events in Buxton alongside the Harrogate festival.

The event has been split between the two towns ever since, however it has now been announced that the festival will exclusively return to Buxton from 2023.

A statement from the festival organisers, posted on Friday, said: “It’s fair to say that life at the Old Vicarage in Halifax, the Festival HQ, is rarely dull or uneventful!

Buxton Opera House during the Gilbert and Sullivan Festival

"And this week is certainly no different. In 2023 it will be thirty years since we first staged the festival in Buxton Opera House, and yesterday, we formally agreed to take the festival lock, stock and barrel back to this beautiful, welcoming town again.

“The 29th International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival will take place exclusively in Buxton Opera House and the adjoining Pavilion Arts Centre from Saturday 29th July to Saturday 12th August 2023.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. Sadly, only four days ago, we were finally presented with Harrogate Convention Centre’s new costings for next year, which would see our overall costs more than double, making the festival in Harrogate impossible to stage. With no compromises forthcoming, we entered into discussions with Buxton Opera House, who pulled out every stop to accommodate the festival, ensuring a sustainable future for this important event.

“We are immensely sorry to leave so many fantastic friends in Harrogate and the magnificent Royal Hall theatre.

“Buxton is, and always will be, the spiritual home of the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival. We are excited to return and look forward to seeing everyone there next year.

“We now have much work to do to bring you the detailed programme as soon as possible. We expect this will be mailed to our members by the first week in November at the latest.”