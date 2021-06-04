Shop windows in New Mills to honour famous females

So far more than 30 shops along what would be the carnival procession route have already agreed to decorate their windows and get New Mills into the party mood from June 11.

Sean Whewell from the New Mills Carnvial committee said: “We still wanted to do something even if it wasn’t the carnival.

"Normally for carnival week shops decorate their windows with whatever theme we are doing that year so we thought we would just do something for the shops who have had a tough year.

New Mills Carnival parade is not going ahead this year but shops and businesses are encouraged to decorate the windows in the theme of famous women

"It’s a bit of fun and hopefully will bring people out in the town to look at the windows and go into the shops as well.

"The theme is famous women which means people can pick anyone from Madonna to Mother Theresa, from Snow White or Greta Thunberg the choice is up to you just as long as it’s someone famous.”

So far businesses which have already signed up include High Street Books and Records, The Lighthouse Cafe, Rubies Rags Fabric Shop and The Cheese Wheel to name just a few.

The window displays are open to homes as well as businesses and this year there is an interactive map where every one who signs up to take part will be added to the map that others can then see so they can plan the best route for seeing all the windows.