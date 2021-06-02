High Peak hospice charity marks Volunteers' Week with tribute to helpers playing vital role in community

Volunteers’ Week, June 1-7, is an annual opportunity for charities like Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust to recognise the millions of people across the UK who contribute their time and energy to vital causes.

The Blythe House team of volunteers collectively donate around 590 hours of their time every week in key areas such as patient services, retail and fundraising across north Derbyshire.

Wendy Brown, part of the charity’s human resources team, said: “My main contact with volunteers during the past year has been due to the rigid Covid regime that we have in place here at Blythe House.

Volunteers are essential to the fundraising efforts which sustain Blythe House and Helen's Trust.

“From those patient-facing volunteers who test three times per week, to those keying the testing data whilst managing reception, everyone has been amazing. Such enthusiasm, such dedication and passion for their volunteer role.”

Becca Gregory, fundraising and events coordinator, added: “A huge thank you to all of our volunteers – without you the services provided by Blythe House and Helen’s Trust would not be possible.

“Our fundraising events are a vital source of income, but they rely heavily on volunteers dedicating time at every stage to ensure they can go ahead safely and with the highest level of enjoyment.”

Anne Hatton, the manager at the hospice’s shop in Whaley Bridge, echoed those sentiments: “Thank you to all our volunteers for your precious time, knowledge and expertise that make the shops a success. You all help make such a difference to people’s lives.”

Some volunteers simply give up their time to keep patients' company.

As part of the weeklong celebrations, the charity is inviting people to find out more about volunteering.

Vicci Wild, volunteer programme manager, said: “We would love to hear from people who might like to give some time by volunteering in one of our shops in Bakewell, Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, New Mills or Whaley Bridge.

“We are also keen to hear from complementary therapists who would like a rewarding role supporting those in our community affected by life-limiting illness. Offering aromatherapy, reflexology and other complementary therapies to patients and carers, can positively impact their physical and emotional health.”

To find out more, go to www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/volunteer-for-us, email [email protected] or call 01298 815388.

The charity is currently seeking volunteers who can deliver complementary therapy services.