Second hub for Fairfield residents opens as need for community facilities continues to grow

Inside the new Rofa 2 which opened on February 25. Pic submitted.

The Residents of Fairfield Association, Rofa, has opened a second space for the community to use.

Rofa 2 is just along from the original hub and will not replace the existing centre but instead will be an additional space as the need for community facilities continues to grow.

Lia Roos, from Rofa, said: “If I see a need I have to answer it and that’s what happened here.”Lia says she has been in talks with High Peak Borough Council to secure a venue which could become a warm space for people struggling with their heating bills.

Residents of Fairfield, Paddy Bann and Lia Roos in the area they hope to turn into a community launderette. Pic Jason Chadwick

She said: “I’m 74 and living on my pension, there are families out there whose benefits don’t meet their outgoings.

“There are working people out there whose incomings don’t match their outgoings and people are falling through the cracks.

“People are drowning in expenses and really struggling every month.

“But not on my watch.”

Residents of Fairfield, new office, Lia Roos and Paddy Bann with some of the volunteers working to get the new facilities open. Pic Jason Chadwick

Lia, who stepped down as chair or Rofa but says she could never step away from her community, says this space will allow more groups and courses to start up.

She said: “We want to create a community launderette, a weekly pamper day where people can come along and have massages and de-stress, craft days for adults and children and a place for parents to come and know their children are in a safe space while they watch them play.

“I don’t need anybody preaching about life and how to live on a budget but providing no help, we are here to actually help people.

“If life is getting too much, come and scream with me, cry with me and then laugh with me and we will help you.

The new children's play area at Rofa 2. Pic submitted

“Be that through putting you a free course to get you in a job you want to be in or doing training in a field you have a passion for, or helping with the weekly Foodshare shopping - we are here for you.”

Paddy Bann has taken on the new role of chair and Lia says he is wonderful and just what the Fairfield community needs.

Rofa 2 was officially opened on Saturday February, 25 where police, firefighters, High Peak Borough Council mayor Ollie Cross as well as local councillors and sponsors also attended.

The official opening of Rofa 2 in Fairfield. Pic submitted

Lia said: “We were even given a defibrillator by Gino Salvatore of Galliford Try which was fantastic.

“This new space means we can do more with the Dream Scheme for young people, we can reach out to the elderly in our community and we can support people through the good times and the bad.”She added: “This is for the community and when life throws everything and it feels like a dark place just know Rofa, and now Rofa 2 will always be here for you to bring some laughter and sunshine in your life.”If anyone would like to volunteer at Rofa pop in to either of the hubs on Victoria Park Road.