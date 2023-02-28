Peak School in Chinley is a special school for pupils who have profound and multiple learning difficulties, pupils who have communication difficulties and pupils with extremely challenging behaviour. Many pupils have associated complex special educational needs, including autism spectrum disorder.

The recent inspection report from the education watchdog found the school was requiring improvements for the quality of education, personal development, leadership and management and the sixth form provision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Behaviour and attitudes were rated as good though.

Peak School, Chinley, has been graded as requires improvements by Ofsted. Pic Jason Chadwick.

Lead inspector Anita Denman said: “The number of pupils attending this school has increased considerably in recent years. Pupils’ needs have also changed. Leaders have not yet fully revised their curriculum offer meet these changing needs.

“Pupils do not study a rich curriculum that challenges them and, for those for whom it is applicable, allows them to develop their independence. For example, some adults attempt to do the work for some pupils.”It was noted in the report that while sixth-form students have a positive attitude to their learning the programme of study does not prepare them well enough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Denman said: “Leaders do not ensure that students gain enough careers information, advice and guidance to help them to make their own informed decisions about their next steps.”

However the reading programme at the school was highlighted with inspectors noting ‘leaders have prioritised early reading. Most staff have received training to teach phonics. ‘Teachers track pupils’ achievement in reading. They ensure that any pupils falling behind catch up’.

Going forward Ms Denman recommends leaders should ensure their monitoring processes and the development of middle leaders are effective in helping them to improve the quality of all aspects of the school’s provision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “Pupils need to have the necessary knowledge and understanding of British values, difference and culture and faiths to prepare them well for life in modern Britain.

“They also need the necessary knowledge and understanding of what constitutes healthy relationships through the study of relationship sex education.”

Headteacher John McPherson did not respond to The Advertiser about the report.