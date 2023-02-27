Oliver Skyes grew up in Chapel-en-le-Frith, he studied performing arts at university and is now a published author and successful playwright.

But he is not Oli Skyes from the multi award winning rock band Bring Me The Horizon.

However, after setting up what he thought was a sensible email address aged 16, [email protected] he was inundated with fan emails hoping to connect with the singer while he was at university.

Author Oliver Sykes says he answered thousands of fan emails meant for Oli Sykes from Bring Me The Horizon while at university. Pic submitted

He said: “The band had just released Suicide Season so a lot of the emails were from fans struggling with mental health and talking about their own experiences.”

The 34-year-old added: “At first I didn’t know what I was reading as I’m not a fan and it was a lot to take in.

“I was getting upwards of a hundred emails a week and having struggled with my own mental health for some time I knew I had to reply.”

Oliver said he kept the messages in a folder and worked through them. He explained he was a different Oliver and left contact details for the band as well as mental health links too.

Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon performs during SiriusXM Hosts Private Bring Me The Horizon Concert in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

In total Oliver replied to more than 1,000 emails meant for Oli Sykes.

Oliver, who is promoting a tour of his new one-man theatre production, Alfie’s First Fight, wrote a piece for the Metro newspaper about the name mixup.

Since then Oli Skyes has reached out.

The Instagram message Oli Sykes from BMTH sent to Oli Sykes, the playwright

The message said: “‘Hi man – my drummer just showed me the article.

‘That’s an incredibly sweet and selfless thing to do, thank you. You will of helped so many people looking for some kind of answer or connection in a dark time, in a time where I was really struggling myself & tbh I wouldn’t of equipped myself to deal with.

‘So thank you. Xxx’.”

Speaking to The Advertiser Oliver added: “At first I thought it was a wind up but it was from his verified account and we chatted for a bit.

“The celebrity and fame life isn’t for me so I don’t feel starstruck talking to him.