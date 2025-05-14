Reform UK will soon formally take the reins at Derbyshire County Council with new leader and cabinet to be announced

Victorious Reform Uk Derbyshire County Councillors Celebrate At County Hall, Matlock, After They Took Control Of The Authority Following The County Elections, Courtesy Of Reform Uk

Reform UK councillors will soon formally take the reins and establish the new controlling and lead administration at Derbyshire County Council after the recent local election.

The county election, which was the first in four years, was held on Thursday, May 1, with votes counted and results released on Friday, May 2.

Reform UK claimed 42 out of the council’s 64 seats to secure an overall majority after the election and the Conservatives have now been left with 12 seats, Labour with three, and the Liberal Democrats with three while the Green Party doubled its presence to two and the Independents secured two seats.

More than 350 candidates stood for election, representing 11 parties or as independents.

The council’s previous set-up had seen the Conservatives hold control of the council since 2017 and during the last term they enjoyed control with 40 seats, Labour had 15, the Liberal Democrats four, Amber Valley Independents two and the Independents two, and the Green Party had just one councillor.

A council meeting is due on Wednesday, May 21, at County Hall, in Matlock, so it is expected that details of which Reform UK councillors will take up which roles, including Leader and Cabinet positions, will soon be announced and the information may also soon become available when the advanced meeting agenda is released.

Details of opposition group leaders and other positions will also soon be expected to be formally confirmed including for the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and the Independents.

Although opposition Conservative Councillor, Alex Dale, has been appointed already as Conservative Group Leader, and Cllr Wayne Major has been appointed Conservative Deputy Leader after the former Council Leader Barry Lewis lost his Shirland and Wingerworth South seat to Reform UK’s Paul Parkin and former Conservative Deputy Leader Simon Spencer retired.

Labour still largely holds power across the district and borough local authorities in Derbyshire with Labour MPs also seizing control of all the county’s constituencies in last year’s General Election, but Reform UK’s county council and countrywide successes with a favourable national poll appear to suggest a political sea change may be under way.

Nationally, Reform UK secured majorities in ten councils including Derbyshire as well as winning seats for hundreds of councillors, winning two mayoral races and the Runcorn and Helsby by-election giving the right-wing party a fifth MP.