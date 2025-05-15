Reform UK announces Derbyshire council’s new leader and deputy leader in-waiting

Derbyshire County Council’s newly-elected controlling Reform UK administration has announced its intended leader and intended deputy leader ahead of the authority’s annual general meeting.

Reform UK councillors will soon formally take the reins and establish the new controlling and lead administration at Derbyshire County Council after their recent local county election on May 1.

Subject to confirmation at the council’s AGM on Wednesday, May 21, at County Hall, in Matlock, the intended new leader has been announced as Cllr Alan Graves, who represents the Aston Division, and the intended new deputy leader has been announced as Cllr Rob Reaney, who represents the Sutton Division.

The new Cabinet, along with appointments to council committees and other positions will also be announced in due course, according to the council.

Reform UK claimed 42 out of the council’s 64 seats to secure an overall majority after the election and the Conservatives have now been left with 12 seats, Labour with three, and the Liberal Democrats with three while the Green Party doubled its presence to two and the Independents secured two seats.

More than 350 candidates stood for election, representing 11 parties or as independents.

The council’s previous set-up had seen the Conservatives hold control of the council since 2017 and during the last term they enjoyed control with 40 seats, Labour had 15, the Liberal Democrats four, Amber Valley Independents two and the Independents two, and the Green Party had just one councillor.

Details of which Reform UK councillors will officially take up which roles will soon be formally announced and details of opposition group leaders and other positions will also soon be expected to be formally confirmed including for the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and the Independents.

Opposition Conservative Councillor, Alex Dale, has already been appointed as Conservative Group Leader, and Cllr Wayne Major has been appointed Conservative Deputy Leader after the former Council Leader Barry Lewis lost his Shirland and Wingerworth South seat to Reform UK’s Paul Parkin and former Conservative Deputy Leader Simon Spencer retired.

Despite Reform UK’s success, Labour still boasts a strong hold across the district and borough local authorities in Derbyshire with Labour MPs also seizing control of all the county’s constituencies in last year’s General Election.

However, Reform UK’s county council and countrywide successes with a favourable national poll appear to suggest a political sea change may be under way.

Nationally, Reform UK secured majorities in ten councils including Derbyshire as well as winning seats for hundreds of councillors, winning two mayoral races and the Runcorn and Helsby by-election giving the right-wing party a fifth MP.