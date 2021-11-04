Record numbers take part in Halloween trail around Buxton's Pavilion Gardens

The spook-tacular trail around the Pavilion Gardens saw more than 1,000 children solve clues which led them around the twenty three acre site before collecting a goody bag filled with seasonal treats.

This huge number of trail goers smashed the formerly held record from the Garden’s previous most popular trail which had just 200 attendees.

Bramhall’s Inflatable sessions also took place in the Octagon over half term where more than 150 youngsters visited each day.

Three dressed up ghouls and witches taking part in the Pavilion Gardens Halloween trail over the half term

It is estimated that over the half term almost 4,000 children, parents, grandparents and guardians took part in activities put on by the Pavilion Gardens.

Paul Kelsall, General Manager at Pavilion Gardens said: “We have listened and worked hard to create events people want. Holiday times are about spending quality time with families and friends and I am so pleased that we can facilitate these great experiences for all the family.”

Feedback from the half term events has been positive with people taking to social media to compliment the trail and to say how much fun they had.

Posting on Facebook, the Pavilion Gardens promised that the popular Halloween trail would be returning next year.

Paul also confirmed the inflatable sessions are now ever present in the holiday timetable at Pavilion Gardens and plans are already underway for the Christmas Trail and inflatables over the next school holiday period next month.

But before that there is the Christmas lights switch on event which is taking place on Saturday November, 20.