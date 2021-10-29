Bonfire and firework displays in the High Peak

Bonfire night 2021: these are the fireworks displays in the High Peak and Hope Valley this year

Bonfire night is almost upon us and many families will be looking forward to wrapping up warm and heading out to an event.

By Louise Cooper
Friday, 29th October 2021, 10:32 am

Here’s the details of organised displays across the High Peak and Hope Valley.

If you’re having an event in the area that you want adding to the list, email the details to [email protected]

1. Buxton fireworks spectacular

Buxton fireworks spectacular is at the cricket ground on Sunday November 7. Children's firework display at 5.45pm and main display at 7.15pm. Also hot food, DJ, fairground rides. Admission £6 adults, £3 children in advance or £8 adults and £5 children on the gate.

2. Whaley Bridge

Whaley Bridge bonfire and fireworks event is taking place at the cricket ground on Saturday November 6. The bonfire is lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks start at 7.30pm. Admission £5 advance, £8 on the gate for adults, £3 advance £5 on the gate for children.

3. Sterndale Moor

Sterndale Moor community bonfire and firework display is at Sterndale Moor Social Club on Sunday November 14. Starts at 6pm, entry is free but there will be a bucket collection to raise funds for future events

4. Chapel-en-le-Frith

Chapel-en-le-Frith's bonfire will take place on the market place on Friday November 5 from 6.45pm with the fireworks at 7pm. Admission is free but people are asked to donate to the bucket collection

