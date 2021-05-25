Public consultation dates for Toddbrook Reservoir repair announced

Details of the proposed repair plan were released by the charity in March and now, from June 4 to 25 residents will have chance to discuss the chosen route for a new spillway and give their views on the wider action plan for the reservoir’s restoration.

Daniel Greenhalgh, Canal & River Trust North West Director, said: “More than 300 people submitted feedback at our first public consultation last September and this played a significant role in helping to shape the chosen repair plan we now put forward.

"We would love to hear from people, either online or in person with their feedback.”

Toddbrook Reservoir

The trust will be hosting a three week online consultation on their website from June 4, supplemented by a drop-in event to be held at the Transhipment Warehouse in Whaley Bridge on Friday June 18 from 2pm-6pm and Saturday June 19 from 10am – 3pm.

The repair plan involves the construction of a new side channel weir, ‘tumble bay’, spillway channel and stilling basin on the northern, sailing club side of the reservoir dam, at an estimated cost of between £12 and £16 million.

The auxiliary spillway, damaged in summer 2019, will be substantially removed and the dam slope grassed.

Artist impression of the new side channel weir and ‘tumble bay’ leading into the new spillway channel.

Subject to planning permission, work is likely to start this winter and take around two years to complete.

Daniel said: “Repairing the reservoir is a huge engineering challenge and public safety is our top priority.

"The new spillway will unfortunately require the relocation of the sailing club’s clubhouse and slipway.

"We are committed to working with them to ensure we provide suitable replacement buildings, storage and a slipway.

Sketch plan of proposed design at Toddbrook Reservoir

“The proposed plan will also require some changes to the northern area of the park. The play area will have to be re-positioned, and during the construction phase, part of the park will be closed.”

To access the public consultation from June 4, go to the Canal & River Trust website at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/restoring-toddbrook-reservoir.

Feedback can also be given by emailing the project team at [email protected], calling 0808 196 8809, or writing to Freepost CRT Toddbrook.