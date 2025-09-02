£50m Toddbrook Reservoir repairs should be completed ‘by Christmas’

The major three-year construction project by the Canal and River Trust charity to create a new overflow spillway structure at Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge is expected to be finished by Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public are invited to get up close to the project at two public open days to be held on Friday and Saturday September 26 and 27.

Construction of this new dam spillway is key to bringing the reservoir back into use after the former auxiliary spillway on the dam wall was damaged in the summer of 2019 after excessive rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dilwyn Parry, Toddbrook project manager for the Canal & River Trust, said: “We are very grateful to all the local residents for their continuing patience with the construction project. The end is now in sight and by the seventh anniversary of the incident, we should again have a beautiful working reservoir for everyone to enjoy.

Dilwyn Parry for the Canal and River Trust says the £50m Toddbrook Reservoir repairs should be finished by Christmas. Phot submitted

The Trust’s contractor Kier is now in the final stages of creating a new waterside weir, tumble bay, stepped spillway channel and stilling basin, providing a new route for excess water to reach the River Goyt.

This summer, the redundant 1970s concrete panels and some 460 bags of aggregate, dropped by Chinook helicopters on the dam wall during the emergency, are being removed.

The slope will be repaired and grassed over. The whole project is expected to cost around £50 million, says the Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dilwyn Parry said: “A couple of months ago the spillway channel was inspected and approved by a government qualified civil engineer, allowing a new opening to be made in the dam crest to enable Kier to complete the final works on the spillway structure.

Workers begin the final stages of construction at the huge project to restore Toddbrook Reservoir

“All water from Todd Brook, that feeds the reservoir and gives it its name, is now flowing into the main reservoir, and this will eventually provide a regular flow down the spillway channel to create an attractive stepped waterfall feature through the town’s Memorial Park.

“Over the coming spring, the reservoir will be allowed to refill naturally in carefully monitored stages.”

Early next year, work will start to create a replacement Sailing Club, the construction site will be reduced and artwork applied to the new concrete turrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Memorial Park will be re-landscaped with new trees, paths, wildlife habitats and stone walls, new playground equipment installed, and Whaley Bridge AFC football ground restored to its original size in time for the 2026/27 season.

The three-year construction project is expected to be finished by Christmas.

Dilwyn added: “Toddbrook Reservoir will again be capable of performing its vital role of supplying water to the Macclesfield and Peak Forest canals.

“The reservoir will be re-stocked with fish and, hopefully by the summer, it will be fully restored as a community resource for sailing, angling and swimming.”

On Friday 26 and Saturday 27 September, 10am – 3pm, the public are invited to enjoy a behind-the-scenes view of the ongoing construction project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-hour slots include access to the construction works and an update on progress from project engineers.

View up spillway channel at Toddbrook Reservoir where the £50m repairs are taking place and should be completed by Christmas. Photo submitted

Places are limited and may be booked in advance via the Canal & River Trust website: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/restoring-toddbrook-reservoir

The project team can also be contacted by email: [email protected] or [email protected]