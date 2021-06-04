Police donate drone to Buxton Mountain Rescue Team to help in search for missing or vulnerable people

The donation of the DJI Mavic 2 Dual Drone took place on June 3.

The mountain rescue team often operate alongside the police and ambulance service, assisting in searching for missing and vulnerable people in difficult to access areas or in adverse weather conditions.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Drone Unit has donated a DJI Mavic 2 Dual Drone to Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

Rob Stordy, Buxton Mountain Rescue Deputy Team Leader/Drone Lead, said: “Buxton Mountain Rescue Team hugely appreciate this donation.

“Drones help us in locating people in need of help, planning our response and identifying hazards.

“In February, we began an ambitious 18-month program to increase the team’s use of drones and, already this year, our current drones have lifted during six training exercises and four live incidents. These incidents included assisting in moorland fires, steep ground rescues and medical emergencies.

“Part of that program saw us obtain additional permissions from the Civil Aviation Authority, allowing us to operate drones during the hours of darkness, however, until now we have not been able to utilise these new permissions to their full extent.

“Now we have been gifted this drone, that is equipped with a thermal camera and additional lighting, our drone operations will no longer be held back by nightfall. With many incidents the team attend occurring at dusk or at night time, this donation really has the potential to make a life-saving contribution to our operations.”