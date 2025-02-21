A planning proposal to convert the Hoffman Bar into a shop has had 200 objections. Photo google maps

Controversial plans to convert the former Hoffman Bar into a shop and two self contained flats has been met with more than a hundred objections.

Applicant Saravanan Chinnasamy, from Manchester, has submitted the application.

When a proposal is submitted to High Peak Borough Council there is normally a supporting statement which explains the applicant’s vision for the building, however Mr Chinnasamy has not submitted any additional information aside from the drawings and plans.

This has still been enough for more than 100 people to lodge form objection on the council’s planning portal.

Stephen Smith from Harpur Stores said: “This planning application serves no benefit to the local community. We already have three shops in the area, Tesco, Aldi and mine.

“There is no need for another one, it spreads the market thin and has no positives for anyone involved - it will put me, an already established Buxton based family-run shop out of business, profit margins in the retail business are small already and with the tax rises in April, I will struggle to open and live if this goes ahead.

“It will increase traffic on Burlow Road which is already a local concern.”

Councillor Kev Kirkham said: “The traffic situation in Harpur is already terrible; this will make a bad situation worse and must not be allowed. There is no parking available for such a planning application.

“Any planning of this kind will bring chaos and there is no need for another shop where one already exists so close by.”

Lesley Musgrove added another objection which said: “This must not happen. The Hoffman bar was built on the site of the old Harpur Hill club.

“If it becomes a shop it will not only be a loss to the community it will also have an effect on the current local shop that is based up the road."

Karen and George Wardman said: “This proposal is not suitable in this position. Parking is already an issue on this road and the added vehicles attracted by this shop and flats would ultimately result in further disruption for the community.

Gemma Gilbert added: “An increase in local population resulting from this development would put additional pressure on the school’s resources and potentially affect the quality of education provided.”

However, Janet and Tony O’Hara say they are selling a private business and thought the community would like a new shop.

Janet said: “We bought Harpur Hill Club as private buyers, the club was on its knees with more than £60,000 worth of debt.

"We bought it and took on the debt and renamed it the Hoffman Bar to tie in with the quarry.

"We worked the bar for 13 years held weddings, funerals, christenings and birthdays where we were at capacity of 200 people – it was like a night club some weekends and I would have thought the nearby residents would be glad of less cars and less traffic.

"The building was up for sale for more than a year because people stopped coming in but no one was coming forward to buy it.

"We found a buyer who will be opening a little shop, just like the one they operate in Chinley and everyone loves them so I don’t know why people are so against this development in Harpur Hill – it’s starting to feel a bit like a witch hunt and it’s not nice.”