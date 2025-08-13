A facelift is on the cards for a Hope Valley historic pub, as plans have been submitted for a makeover.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pub operator Mitchells and Butlers is looking for full planning and listed building consent for various internal and external works at The Castle pub, Castle Street, in Castleton.

An application to the Peak District National Park planning authority states the proposed works seek ‘to ensure the public house will continue to be a vibrant destination, assisting in helping to retain and attract new patrons’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dating back to the early 18th century, the pub is Grade II listed so all works need to be approved.

Plans have been submitted for a refurb at the Grade II listed The Castle pub in Castleton.

In a statement submitted with the application it said: “Whilst both the internal and external works are minimal, the proposed alterations have been sensitively designed to preserve and respect the historic fabric of the existing public house whilst providing much needed updates to provide patrons with a better customer experience to support the site’s viability.

“All works proposed have been subject to careful consideration and shall not have any adverse impact on any features of historic significance.”

If plans are approved the works will include removing a hinged internal door and installing a new sliding door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a new customer check in desk as well as improved accessible washroom access. The plans also include new wash basins and painting as well.

The functionality of the pub, which has a large beer garden and car park, would not be altered by these proposals.

A Mitchells and Butler spokesperson said: “The proposals will enable the public house and grounds to be updated, sympathetically modernised and maintained, and thus contribute to the preservation and enhancement of Peak District National Park heritage assets.

“Enabling significant investment into the continued use of the facility as a pub, restaurant and hotel, ensuring its retention and enhancement as a local community facility and its long term sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed external and internal alterations will not compromise the aesthetic, architectural or historic interest of the public house and will maintain the operation and trade through the provision of a high-quality scheme that is sensitive to its surrounding context. “Therefore, planning permission and listed building consent should be granted subject to any necessary conditions.”

To stay informed, find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area click here