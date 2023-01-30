Thousands will light up the streets for the annual New Mills Festival lantern procession

There was no lantern parade in 2022 as there were not enough volunteers to safely control the 7,500 people who had bought tickets.

However, a new campaign - Relight the Lanterns - and bring back New Mills Lantern Procession has begun with festival co-ordinator, Kate Badger, meeting local businesses and residents to see if people want the event to return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now she has launched a petition to show support for the New Mills Festival Lantern Parade before she starts applying for grants to make the event a success once again.

The crowds enjoying the lanterns on display. Pic submitted by Kevin Dowd

She said: “I'm making significant progress in our campaign to Relight the Lanterns. Thank you to everyone who has already offered to help. It's exciting to see the community coming together.”

The lantern parade started more than 20 years ago as a free event and has grown considerably over the years.

In 2019, organisers decided to start selling tickets at just £1 to be able to control numbers for the event and the procession and street party is capped at 7,500 tickets.

The event did not go ahead during the pandemic and in 2022 the event was cancelled just weeks before.

Festival director Lyn Bannister made a desperate plea for more volunteers to come forward and help marshal the event in the Torrs and even reached out to a paid events companies asking them to help out but was told the project was too big to pass over in a short time.

Kate has taken up the mantle and is trying to bring the event back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “As disappointment for the cancellation of the lantern procession settled, new volunteers started to come forward and a campaign to Relight the Lanterns was begun.

"New Mills Festival still needs more support.

"We’ve proven time and time again that what makes a festival is the community that hosts it. You can help Relight the Lanterns and shape the future of our festival.

"The lantern procession in 2019 needed over £20,000 to go ahead, costs have increased since then. Some of this is covered by ticket sales and fundraisers but to ensure it goes ahead this year I'm applying for a grant."

Advertisement

Advertisement

She explained the grant would include all the lighting effects, musicians and performers, fireworks, health and safety requirements, permits, insurance, and on-call emergency workers.

The Lantern Parade is part of the New Mills Festival an annual two-weekly celebration of arts and culture with the highlight for many is the night time procession.

The parade takes place in The Torrs, a 75-foot gorge cut deep under the town with everyone holding homemade lanterns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kate said: “2022 saw the return of our much-loved festival but with one big absence, the Lantern Procession.

"This means it’s now been over three years since the last running of this event which requires considerable effort, organisation and support both by volunteers and financially.

"By signing this petition it will allow the festival committee to see just how much this event means to the local community, local businesses and those who travel to visit New Mills for what is a truly special event.”

To sign the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/save-the-new-mills-lantern-procession

Advertisement

Advertisement