Popular Peak District café shop up for sale in England's highest village

Burbage couple Julie and Alasdair Openshaw, 42 and 44, want to step back from the day-to-day running of Flash Bar Stores, on the A453, and leave it in good hands after pouring in countless hours over the past three years.

The business and its manager’s cottage are back on the market via Buxton property agency Nina Lubman after a prospective deal fell through before Christmas, and is available to lease or buy outright as a going concern .

Julie, who previously owned the Yondermann Café in Wardlow Mires, said: “When we sold the last place, I thought we’d never have a café again but we came up here for the first time when it was on the market in 2019 and I could see so much potential.

The café shop has its own manager's cottage next door which could be used as a holiday rental.

“We thought we could make something special and we’ve made quite a lot of changes, all for the better. The hard work is done. It’s all set up for someone to come in and keep rolling.”

She added: “We just want more time together as a family. We’ve got two young children and one of us is always working. Me and Alasdair are like ships passing in the night.

“We’ve been in the trade 16 years. We survived the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic, but family time is genuinely more important to us now.

“The Yonderman was much bigger and all-encompassing and we thought we’d have a better work-life balance here, but it’s so popular with everyone that we’re really busy even in the middle of January.”

Julie Openshaw bought the business with husband Alasdair in 2019.

Customers have been flooding in since Flash featured in an episode of BBC Countryfile this month, but Julie says trade is strong all year round.

The café is a regular stopping point for hikers, cyclists, bikers, holidaymakers, local residents and anyone else looking for a seat by the log burner, a hot drink and a slice of homemade cake or quiche.

She said: “It’s a cracking little business. There’s not really anything else like this between Buxton and Leek. There are so many holiday lets around Flash too, and it seems to get more and more popular each year. It’s a lovely location and the views are outstanding.

“I’ve always thought there was more potential to expand into the evening trade too, even with one-off bistro or curry nights. It’s such a one-of-a-kind business. We want to find someone to care about it as much as we do.”

The couple have completely redecorated the premises in a 'gingerbread cottage' style.

Since taking over, the Openshaws have carried out extensive redecoration inside and out, and installed a new kitchen and serving area complete with coffee machines, oven and a catering-grade griddle station.

All the food is currently cooked fresh on-site, using ingredients from an extensive network of local producers and suppliers.

Julie said: “I just love feeding people. We’ve tried to focus on being good value for money, and make it stand out as somewhere to visit. We’ve had people say they’d driven past many times over the years, but once they finally come in, they come again and again.”

To learn more about the business, see https://www.facebook.com/FlashBarStores. Interested parties can contact Nina Lubman on 01298 70502.

The catering facilities and deli counter are all newly installed.

Julie has worked to give the business a cosy and welcoming atmosphere that welcomes everyone.

Julie has made the cake selection a point of pride, all baked on site to her own recipes.

