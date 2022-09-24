Pensioner thanks those who came to rescue after Buxton carnival day fall

Dorothy Gilman was left bruised and sore after falling over in the town but says the kindness of people who came to her rescue was amazing.

She said: “I caught my toe and before I could do anything to save myself, I was on the floor.

“I was in so much pain, my glasses had flown off and I couldn’t see but so many people came rushing over to help and I just wanted to say thank you.”

Dorothy Gilman, 82, took a fall while watching Buxton carnival and now wants to publicly thank those who came to rescue.

The 82-year is a painter from Macclesfield and sells her work at Blaze Farm.

After making a sale she and her friend thought they would make a day of it and pop into Buxton before heading to the farm for ice creams.

She was unaware it was carnival day but managed to find a parking space and had just walked down into Spring Gardens when she tripped.

She said: “Everyone rushed over to help me.

“I was given a chair by the staff in White Stuff, an unopened bottle of water by a stranger and an off-duty nurse came over and two PCSOs walked me back to my car.

“None of these people knew me but without a second thought they all came over and helped me which was so kind.”

Dorothy was told at hospital she may have fractured her ribs but it could not be confirmed.

She added: “I never got their names but they all helped me out and I’m truly grateful, your kindness means a lot to me.”