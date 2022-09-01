News you can trust since 1852
Vandals destroy trees planted in Buxton for Queen’s jubilee

Vandals have uprooted and destroyed five trees which were planted in Buxton’s Ashwood Park for the Queen’s platinum jubilee causing more than £2,000 worth of damage.

By Lucy Ball
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 6:58 pm

The damage was noticed by 50-year-old Steven Wardle when he was walking through the park near Morrisons at the end of last month.

He said: “The trees had been uprooted, some snapped off and thrown everywhere.

“It’s disgusting and pointless vandalism and I don’t understand why people need to ruin something nice for everyone.”

Vandals have caused more than £2,000 worth of damage after destroying trees planted in Ashwood Park to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s Green Canopy was a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in June which saw people across the country plant a tree for the jubilee.

Five trees planted were planted in Ashwood Park on Bakewell Road just months ago to mark the platinum jubilee but they have now been destroyed by vandals.

However Derbyshire County Council (DCC), which planted the trees, said it will not be defeated by vandals and confirmed they will replant the trees in the winter.

A spokesperson for DCC said: “The five native wild cherry trees that have been vandalised at Ashwood Park were planted as part of an initiative to benefit biodiversity and the climate, funded by DEFRA, and were chosen to brighten up this corner of the park with blossom in spring for park users and provide food and shelter for wildlife.

“Landscapers from both the county council and High Peak Borough Council have worked hard all summer to keep these trees alive during the worst drought since 1976, and for these trees to survive against these odds, only to be destroyed in this way makes it all the more upsetting for those involved.

“The trees will be replaced this coming winter with more wild cherry and we will not be defeated by this senseless act. However, the total cost of the vandalism will be around £2,000 and a year lost in the positive effect the trees could have had in helping to combat climate change.”

Buxton Town Team volunteer to look after the park on behalf of High Peak Borough Council and a spokesperson added: “The trees will also form part of the increased biodiversity and will grow to replace older trees in the future.”

QueenDerbyshire County CouncilBuxton
