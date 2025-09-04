Peak District doctor raises £8,000 for Sarcoma UK by doing 15 triathlons in 15 days

A Derbyshire A&E doctor has finished an impressive challenge of completing 15 triathlons is 15 days across the UK’s 15 national parks and raised more than £8,000 for Sarcoma UK.

Meg Pragnell is home and resting after her mammoth mission which saw her travel the length and breadth of the UK all the while pushing her body to the limits and only six months after donating a kidney to her mum to save her life.

The 28-year-old said: “I can’t believe it’s finished.

“It has been absolutely amazing but I was glad to cross the finish line in Bakewell.”

Meg Pragnell with her mum after completing her 15 triathalons in 15 days across the UK for Sarcoma UK. Photo submitted

Three years ago, one of Meg’s friends from university was diagnosed with Sarcoma - a rare soft tissue cancer.

It is one of the most difficult cancers to diagnose, and one of the hardest to treat.

Meg said: “After brutal treatment of operations and chemo she is now in remission and her family have made it their mission to raise as much money as they can for Sarcoma Uk as they can and I wanted to do something as well.”

Meg decided to do five triathlons in five days then she said to herself if she could do five she could do ten in ten then a friend told her there were 15 national parks in the UK and that then became the challenge.

This would be a big endurance mission for most people but for Meg six months ago she underwent major surgery to save her mum’s life.

She said: “Each day, I'm grateful that my body is able to do this as just over 6 months ago I donated a kidney to my Mum in order for her to get her life back on track.

“We have literally built from the ground back up.”

So in August Meg swan, ran and cycled in some of the most beautiful places in the country.

She said: “Visiting the national parks is an adventure itself and they were all so beautiful and so different.”

Highlights included swimming off the Pembrokeshire coast but she said the national park in Norfolk felt the furthest to get too.

After every day out on the hills or the moors she would then travel to the next park but said she was never alone and had a great support network.

“I did it everyday but I had people from my running club join me or just strangers who had heard about my challenge and did some with me.

“It really showed me how lovely humanity could be.”

Meg swam in Combs Reservoir and cycled from Buxton to Bakewell before crossing the finish line and has so far raised more than £8,000.

Her online donation page is still active and she said: “The world is tough place at the moment so anything that you feel you could give towards this cause would mean the world.

“This was a true once in a lifetime adventure and a celebration of what the human body can do - this one was for my friend and all those affected by Sarcoma.”

To give to Meg’s cause visit justgiving.com/page/15in15