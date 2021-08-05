Peak Dale Fete Day set to return to village this weekend

The first fete day took place in 2018 and was also held the following year before lockdown shut the country down last year.

Now organisers are getting ready for this year’s event on Saturday which promises a fun family day out for all.

Jensen Schofield, secretary of the Peak Dale Village Committee, said: “We’re so excited to be back as fete day really does bring the whole village together and it’s a day to look forward to.”

Peak Dale fete is returning this weekend after missing a year because of the pandemic. Pictured is a previous fete day

There will be something for everyone with classic fete games as well as small children’s fairground rides and a DJ and various bands taking to the stage including a 70s rock covers group and headliners Lights Out.

Jensen, 19, said: “Our aim was to try offer something bigger and better than previous years and we are having a bit of fun with our giant inflatable unicorn race and our now famous dry land boat race where we take a dinghy on a slip and slide. We will also be seeing the return of the much-loved lads and dads football match too.

"Kids can take part in the treasure hunt, play in the giant sandpit and look at the fire engine display too.

"For us its about having fun and making memories.

"We are doing everything we can to keep people safe but we want people to come out and join in the fun.”

There will be a barbecue and Great Rocks will be bringing the bar outside too.

Jensen from Upper End said: “It all started because we used to talk about the great fete days which used to happen in the village but it was all past tense. We had lost our community spirit and our togetherness so we thought we’d give it a go and if it was a success then great but if not at least we could say we tried.”

He says everyone now gets involved with the fete and the money raised from previous events has paid for a defibrillator to be installed in the village.

The fun will start at 1pm at Peak Dale Football Field (opposite Great Rocks Social Club, SK17 8AJ) on Saturday August, 7 and run until early evening.