‘Over the moon Ofsted report recognises the journey we have been on’ says High Peak school

A school in the High Peak has improved following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Combs Infant School was graded as ‘requires improvement’ in 2022 but following hard work from the staff the education watchdog says the school is now good in all areas.

Donna Chambers, lead inspector, said: “Pupils thrive at this nurturing village school. Staff know the pupils and their families incredibly well.

“The school wants the best for pupils and effectively supports them to succeed. Pupils achieve well.”

Combs Infant School celebrating a good Ofsted visit. Photo Brian Eyre

The report noted the school has high expectations of behaviour and pupils rise to the challenge and behave very well.

Ms Chambers said: “The school has prioritised reading.

"Children develop a love of reading from the time they join the school. Staff regularly read to them.

“The phonics programme begins as soon as children start in the Reception Year.

“All staff are trained to teach early reading effectively.

“Staff ensure that pupils are supported well to catch up if they fall behind and pupils become confident, fluent readers.”

The school has reviewed the curriculum, the report states and where subjects are most effective, key knowledge is clearly defined.

It was noted the school’s personal development provision is a ‘strength’ and the school ensures pupils access a breadth of opportunities to enhance their time in school including utilising the rural setting to enhance learning.

Looking at how the school can improve further Ms Chambers said: “In some subjects, the curriculum is too broad. As a result, teaching does not secure the most important knowledge. In these subjects, pupils do not achieve as well as they could.

“Governance has improved significantly since the last inspection but is not yet fully effective. “The school should ensure the plans to improve governance are implemented swiftly so that the governing body holds leaders to account effectively in all areas of the school’s work.”

Headteacher Joanne Sweatmore was delighted with the report.

She said: “We are really really happy, over the moon in fact that Ofsted has recognised the journey we have been on.

“I am so proud of the children and the staff and pleased the inspectors can see we have the best interests for the children in all we do and it was lovely to see so many positives highlighted like our personal development programme and work in the community.”