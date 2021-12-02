Number of High Peak homes still without power after Storm Arwen

Electricity Northwest say 44 customers in Chapel-en-le-Frith and nine in Tunstead are still affected by power cuts after Friday’s storm.

No update is currently available on when they expect the power to be restored to these areas.

The storm brought down trees and power lines in the High Peak, as well as bringing heavy snow.

Electricity poles brought down in the High Peak by Storm Arwen.

Stephanie Trubshaw, Customer Director at Electricity Northwest, said: “First of all I would like to apologise for the loss of power you are experiencing, particularly as this has been ongoing for a considerable length of time.

“To provide you with some context around the situation we are facing, over a million properties have been impacted by the storm in Great Britain. Over 110,000 properties have suffered a power cut in the North West as a result of damage to over 800 areas of our electricity network caused by falling trees and other debris in the high winds.

“200 of our engineers have been working over the weekend and are continuing to work to restore power as quickly as possible, but at times the weather has been far too treacherous to carry out repairs.

Electricity North West repairing wires in the High Peak which have been damaged by Storm Arwen.