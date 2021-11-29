This gorgeous shot was captured by Mark Chesney

Pictures show aftermath as Storm Arwen brings high winds and snow to the High Peak and Derbyshire

It’s been a bit of a wild weekend weather wise in the High Peak and Derbyshire with strong winds and heavy snow.

By Louise Cooper
Monday, 29th November 2021, 5:11 pm

Storm Arwen brought gusty winds on Friday and then on Saturday residents in Buxton and across the High Peak woke up to snow as well.

The storm led to a number of trees coming down across the area – including several on the A6 High Footpath in Buxton.

Residents in some parts of the High Peak have been left without power after the storm, and schools and roads have also been closed.

But there have been many examples of people helping each out other, including in Buxton where residents pitched in to help dig out an ambulance that got stuck over the weekend.

The Met Office said the weather in the area will warm up by Tuesday.

1. Storm Arwen

Fallen trees by the A6 in Buxton. Photo - Jason Chadwick

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

2. High Peak snow

Residents from Victoria Park Road, Buxton clear snow to allow an ambulance up the steep hill

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales

3. Storm Arwen

A fallen tree on Lightwood Road, Buxton

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

4. Storm Arwen

Fallen trees in Ashwood Park, Buxton

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
High PeakBuxtonDerbyshireResidentsMet Office
Next Page
Page 1 of 6