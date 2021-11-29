Pictures show aftermath as Storm Arwen brings high winds and snow to the High Peak and Derbyshire

Storm Arwen brought gusty winds on Friday and then on Saturday residents in Buxton and across the High Peak woke up to snow as well.

The storm led to a number of trees coming down across the area – including several on the A6 High Footpath in Buxton.

Residents in some parts of the High Peak have been left without power after the storm, and schools and roads have also been closed.

But there have been many examples of people helping each out other, including in Buxton where residents pitched in to help dig out an ambulance that got stuck over the weekend.

The Met Office said the weather in the area will warm up by Tuesday.

Storm Arwen Fallen trees by the A6 in Buxton. Photo - Jason Chadwick

Residents from Victoria Park Road, Buxton clear snow to allow an ambulance up the steep hill Photo: Jason Chadwick

A fallen tree on Lightwood Road, Buxton Photo: jason chadwick

Fallen trees in Ashwood Park, Buxton Photo: jason chadwick