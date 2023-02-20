Kate Badger, coordinator of the town’s festival, adopted two-year old Toby from Dogs Trust Manchester in 2022, not long after he had been found wandering the streets alone and rescued.

Toby struck Kate struck up an instant connection which has changed both their lives, and now hope to do bring more prospective pets and owners together through the same organisation.

Kate said: “I can’t imagine life without Toby. Despite what he went through before arriving at Dogs Trust he adores people and is a big softie.

Kate Badger and her rescue dog Toby.

“He comes to the local pub with me and everyone basically talks to him first and then remembers I’m there at the other end of the lead! I wouldn’t have it any other way. If he’s happy, I’m happy.”

Their fundraising adventure has so far taken the Kate and Toby to some of the region’s most picturesque areas including Dunham Massey and Lyme Park and the hills around Buxton and Castleton, and Kate is charting their progress on social media as they go.

Kate said: “Before Toby I have had three rescue dogs and really admire the work Dogs Trust does to help every dog that comes into its care. The charity supports dogs to live life to the full whilst they are with Dogs Trust, and once they have found a new family.

"So, I want to do what I can to support their work. 1,000 miles may not seem like a lot, but our main walks are often going uphill so we thought it was a reasonable target. Hopefully we’ll power on past it.”

Toby taking in the views at Lyme Park.

Dogs Trust normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 22 rehoming centres in the UK and Ireland, and has a policy of never putting down a healthy animal. To find out more and donate, go to justgiving.com/page/toby-1000miles.

For dogs currently waiting at Dogs Trust to find their forever homes, and volunteering opportunities with the charity, go to www.dogstrust.org.uk.

Toby at the top of Mam Tor