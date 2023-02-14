The organiser of the Relight the Lanterns campaign has been meeting members of the New Mills community to get their ideas on what the lantern parade means to them.

New Mills Festival co-ordinator, Kate Badger, said: “When we spoke to the children at the youth club there was an alarming number of young people who had no memories of the lantern parade as it has not happened for such a long time and we want to change that.

“Our campaign to Relight the Lanterns has gathered huge momentum. Hundreds of people have already signed the petition to bring back the lantern procession.

"We need everyone in New Mills to get behind this, and sign the petition to show just how eager our community is to relight the lanterns.

“The petition will be used to support grant funding applications and to prove to key decision makers the value which New Mills Festival and the lantern procession bring to our town.”

The Lantern Procession passes through the Torrs Riverside Park and over the Millennium Bridge with thosands of people carrying homemade lanterns.

Last year, though after a break since 2019, the anticipated return of the Lantern Procession to New Mills Festival had to be cancelled.

And support is growing to see the event return.

A festival spokesperson said: “Many thanks to Councillor Ray Atkins for donating £250 from the High Peak Borough Council Councillors' Initiative Fund towards our Relight the Lanterns Campaign.

"And thank you to Councillor Anne Clarke for donating £300 from the Derbyshire County Council Community Leadership Scheme.

"We will be using this money on community engagement, including helping to fund an event we will be putting on next month to seek your views on our future plans.”

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for High Peak, Jon Pearce added: “New Mills Festival is a great community and family event and the lantern procession is one of the highlights. It’s a magical event for the community.

“It’s been over three years since the last lantern procession and it’s time to bring it back."To sign the petition visit change.org/p/save-the-new-mills-lantern-procession

